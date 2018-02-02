

CTV Windsor





You will soon be able to buy alcohol at more grocery stores in Windsor-Essex and in Chatham.

The provincial government on Friday announced another 87 Ontario grocery stores have received approval to sell beer, wine and cider starting in April.

The Zehrs location in LaSalle and Walmart in Chatham are among the latest stores to join more than 200 stores already authorized to sell the beverages, and up to 70 that can also sell wine.

A government statement says the grocers were selected via a competitive bidding process held by the LCBO.

Other locations include the Real Canadian Superstores in Leamington and on Walker Rd in Windsor, Zehrs in Kingsville, Food Basics in west Windsor and Walmart in east Windsor.

Under the provincial plan, beer and cider will eventually be available in up to 450 grocery stores, including up to 300 that will also sell wine.

With files from The Canadian Press.