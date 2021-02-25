WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 34 new COVID-19 cases in the region and two additional deaths on Thursday.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 has climbed to 378 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,899 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,261 people who have recovered.

WECHU says 260 cases are considered active. There are 47 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and four people are in the ICU.

There are 12 outbreaks in the region, including four at LTC and retirement homes, four at workplaces, two community outbreaks and two hospital outbreaks.

The health unit says they are moving forward with vaccinating seniors over 80 years old on March 1.

More coming.