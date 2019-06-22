

Tecumseh, CTV Windsor





Jobin Farms was wiped out by fire nearly three years ago. Now they've rebuilt, and to celebrate they invited thousands to visit their Tecumseh dairy farm.

The Saturday celebration was part of a Food and Farm Care Ontario event.

'Breakfast on a Farm' gives visitors a glimpse of what farming is all about while enjoying a breakfast.

It also demonstrated how the Jobin dairy farm managed to recover from the $1m fire. Jobin Farms co-owner Philip Jobin appreciates having his facility up and operating again, “So proud. To have a facility, like this, is only a dream.”

Jobin says the 2016 fire led to a complete rebuild and allowed the family to make improvements, creating a start-of-the-art facility that can produce more milk with fewer cattle.

Food and Farm Care Ontario representative Kelly Daynard says the gathering on the Jobin Farm was not only a chance to celebrate the farm’s revival, but also helped celebrate everything Ontario’s agriculture industry has to offer, “To get consumers in the area to come out to a local farm, see where the food is processed or produced, and meet some great farmers.”