Two men charged, one still outstanding after break-in and assault

Chatham-Kent police have arrested two men and are still looking for a third man after a break-in and assault.

Police responded to Prince Arthur Avenue in Chatham for an assault on Dec. 27 at 10:23 p.m.

Through investigation, police learned three young men attended a Prince Arthur Avenue home to confront another young man.

The three men were met at the door by the man’s father. After arguing, police say the three men forced their way into the home and assaulted both men. Once police were called, the three men left the home. Officers say the victims sustained minor injuries.

Later in the evening, a 19-year-old Chatham man was located and arrested. He was transported to police headquarter and released with conditions and a future court date of Jan. 23, 2023.

After several attempts to locate the other two men, warrants were issued for their arrest.

On Feb. 2, at 9:29 a.m., a 21-year-old Chatham man turned himself in to the police. He was released with conditions and a future court date of Feb. 6, 2023.

There is an outstanding warrant for the third man.

All three are charged with breaking and entering and assault.