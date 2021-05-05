Advertisement
Two kayakers rescued on Detroit River
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Wednesday, May 5, 2021 4:49PM EDT
A look at the Peche Island boat tour in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A rescue on the Detroit River has prompted a warning about boat safety.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canada Border Services Agency rescued two kayakers near Peche Island Sunday afternoon.
Both were wearing life jackets, but the water around was 7 C.
Police advice always having safety equipment on hand like a whistle to signal distress.