WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two kayakers who were reported missing near Stony Island in the Detroit River Monday night were rescued after one of the kayaks overturned in the water.

At around 10 p.m. the Gross Ile Police Department contacted the Gibraltar Border Patrol Station advising two people were missing in the Detroit River.

The father of one of the kayakers called the police to make the report.

Gibraltar station’s marine unit was patrolling the river in its 27-foot SAFE boat and started a systematic search of the area.

The kayakers were located by 10:45 p.m.

One of the kayaks had overturned and the subject was in the water when they were found.

“Rescues such as this demonstrate the Border Patrol's commitment to the safety of the local boating community, and border safety in general, as part of our daily operations,” John Rodrigue, Gibraltar station patrol agent in charge said in a news release.

Both individuals, who Customs and Border Protection said appeared to be in good health “despite their adventure” were pulled from the water and transported to shore on the border patrol vessel. Both declined medical attention.