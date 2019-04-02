

Chris Campbell, CTV Windsor





The causes for two separate house fires in Chatham remain under investigation.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to look at what started fires on Tuesday at a fourplex on Wellington Street and a home on Patteson Avenue.

Fire crews responded to the fourplex at 56 Wellington St. E. just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday and found several residents waiting outside.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and conducted a primary and secondary search of the building and found no one inside.

No one was hurt, and a number of pets were safely rescued.

The estimated damage caused by the fire is $150,000.

Investigators are also looking into the cause of a fire at 30 Patteson Ave.

Police say an on-duty officer first observed smoke coming from the home just after midnight Tuesday and alerted the father and two year-old son who were sleeping inside.

Both were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire and found the home did not have any smoke alarms.

Damage has been estimated at $50,000.