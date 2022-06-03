Two arrested following lengthy drug trafficking investigation, facing a combined 39 charges

Windsor police seize drugs, a handgun and cash in a months-long drug trafficking investigation. (Courtesy Windsor police) Windsor police seize drugs, a handgun and cash in a months-long drug trafficking investigation. (Courtesy Windsor police)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver