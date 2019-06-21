

CTV Windsor





Transit Windsor is preparing once again for a partial closure of the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

Beginning June 23, the last tunnel bus on weeknights will depart from Windsor at 8 p.m., but the tunnel bus will still be available for special events across the border.

Executive director Pat Delmore says they did suffer when the tunnel was closed last year for the ceiling replacement project.

“We saw a lot of our ridership decrease,” admits Delmore. “I think because people were just so unsure so we do want to get the message out we will continue to provide service to all of the special events in Detroit whether it's a Tigers ballgame or a concert.”

The nightly closures of the tunnel will resume June 23 as part of the $22-million ceiling renovation project.

Beginning June 23, the tunnel will close between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., Sundays through Thursdays, until July 19.

The tunnel will remain open on June 24 to accommodate the Ford Fireworks display over the Detroit River. It will also stay open July 4 to 6 for the Independence Day holiday.

Work to replace the 89-year-old tunnel’s concrete ceiling as well as masonry, electrical work and other infrastructure improvements began in October 2017 and was originally to be completed by mid-June 2018, but has been extended into 2019. There were overnight closures for most of 2018 but the tunnel re-opened 24 hours a day after February 3.

The tunnel opened in 1930 and runs beneath the surface of the Detroit River.

About 12,000 vehicles use the tunnel daily.