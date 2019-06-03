

CTV Windsor





Nightly closures of the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will resume again as part of the $22-million renovation project.

Beginning June 23, the tunnel will close between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., Sundays through Thursdays, until July 19.

“These closures are a continuation of the $22 million renovation project necessary to extend the life of this key asset connecting the greater Detroit and Windsor areas,” said Neal Belitsky, Detroit-Windsor Tunnel president.

The tunnel will remain open on June 24 to accommodate the International Fireworks display over the Detroit River. It will also stay open July 4 to 6 for the Independence Day holiday.

Work to replace the 89-year-old tunnel’s concrete ceiling as well as masonry, electrical work and other infrastructure improvements began in October 2017 and was originally to be completed by mid-June 2018, but has been extended into 2019.

Belitsky said the work has been substantially completed, and these nightly closures are necessary to complete some of the ancillary work.

He adds the public will be advised of any closures scheduled after July 19.

“We know that thousands of people rely on the tunnel every day, and we would like to thank them for their patience and understanding during this important renovation work,” said Belitsky. “This work was important to ensure that the tunnel will continue to be the premier gateway between Windsor and Detroit for years to come.”

The project is co-funded by Detroit-Windsor Tunnel LLC and Windsor-Detroit Borderlink, limited.

City of Windsor officials told CTV News at the beginning of the year that the originally estimated loss in toll revenue of $740,000 would likely be higher.

The tunnel opened in 1930 and runs beneath the surface of the Detroit River.

About 12,000 vehicles use the tunnel daily.