CHATHAM -- A 57-year old driver has been charged with careless driving after a transport truck collided with a cement barrier in the construction zone on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of the 401 around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Vehicles behind the truck were stranded on the highway for about four hours, causing significant delays and traffic chaos.

The OPP say the Ministry of the Environment was called out to assess a fuel spill.

No major injuries were reported.