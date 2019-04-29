

CTV Windsor





A truck driver has been airlifted to hospital after a tractor trailer rollover on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent OPP are currently investigating the serious single vehicle crash that took place in the eastbound lanes of the 401 on the off ramp to Kent Bridge Road onMonday around 6 a.m.

Police say the lone occupant driver has been airlifted to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained in the collision.

Both on and off ramps to Highway 401 at Kent Bridge Road are closed pending the completion of the investigation and removal of the vehicle.

Any person with information is being urged should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Chatham-Kent detachment at (519) 352-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 - 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.