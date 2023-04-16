Tree downed in Walkerville after high winds

Strong winds gusting through Windsor’s Walkerville neighbourhood Sunday downed nearly half a large tree.

On the tail of a severe thunderstorm warning that has since been rescinded, a large branch from tree on Niagara Street fell into the road.

A resident tells CTV News City of Windsor crews arrived to move the tree and will be returning to clear the debris.

Tree downed on Niagara Street in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Submitted by Mike Rainone)