WINDSOR -- A transitional housing project in Windsor’s central area has received a $50,000 boost.

The United Church of Canada presented a cheque to the Downtown Mission.

The money will help pay to turn the current Central Library's second story into 30 housing units - when the mission gains control of the building in February.

Work is scheduled to finish by March 2021.

So far - to date more than $2 million has been raised for the $9-million project.