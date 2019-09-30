Transitional housing project getting $50K
The United Church of Canada presented a cheque to the Downtown Mission on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (Rob Hindi / AM800)
Published Monday, September 30, 2019 4:05PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 30, 2019 4:15PM EDT
WINDSOR -- A transitional housing project in Windsor’s central area has received a $50,000 boost.
The United Church of Canada presented a cheque to the Downtown Mission.
The money will help pay to turn the current Central Library's second story into 30 housing units - when the mission gains control of the building in February.
Work is scheduled to finish by March 2021.
So far - to date more than $2 million has been raised for the $9-million project.