

CTV Windsor





The Downtown Mission is welcoming residents to two town hall meetings about the reasons behind the move to the Central Branch of the Windsor Public Library.

It is expected to be an opportunity for residents to learn about the what and why behind the move and the mission’s plan to help the hungry, homeless and hurting in the community.

Community members are encouraged to bring their questions and hear the facts directly from the mission’s leadership team.

Since the announcement of the agreement to purchase the Central Library in March 2018, officials say there has been much discussion about the mission’s move to this facility and its expansion of programs on behalf of hurting people in our community.

The meetings take place Monday, June 17 and Tuesday, June 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Downtown Mission Dining Room at 664 Victoria Ave.