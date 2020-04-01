WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor city council agreed to reimburse Transit Windsor users who have pre-paid bus passes, but can’t use the service since it was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report to council calls this a “gesture of goodwill.”

The targeted support program is a one-time payment to transit pass holders to provide financial assistance for them to find other modes of travel during the shut-down.

“A program will certainly help make people whole and help them recover some of the losses they may have incurred by buying the passes but not receiving the full value for the pass because the system was free as of March 19,” says Dilkens.

Reimbursements will be offered for Passes issued between February 19 and March 19.

University-pass holders and regular pass holders will be in line to receive anywhere from $25 to 475 each.

Councillor Rino Bortolin voted against the motion, calling it “insulting” to riders who are now left paying much more for other modes of transportation.

Reimbursing these 21,000 pass holders will cost the city nearly $600,000.