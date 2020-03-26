WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor is suspending Transit Windsor operations and closing play structures.

Windsor Mayor Dilkens has ordered the temporary suspension of Transit Windsor Operations, effective end-of-day Sunday.

Play structures will also be temporarily closed immediately, but city parks remain open.

Temporary Suspension of Transit Service

Dilkens says the suspension of Transit Windsor operations will last at least until Monday, April 13, 2020.

“I recognize that despite the health warnings and advice, many in our community still rely on Transit Windsor for their daily needs,” said Mayor Drew Dilkens. “But, the risks associated with COVID-19 outweigh the inconvenience this shutdown will cause. As the seriousness of this global pandemic continues to become apparent, as Mayor of Windsor, I plan to do everything within my power to protect the health of local residents.”

Dilkens says this action represents a precautionary measure to help safeguard the health and wellbeing of transit riders and operators alike, and to further help lower the risk of community infection within the City of Windsor.

Transit operations will continue this weekend to ensure that those residents who were planning to use public transit to acquire essential goods can continue to rely on this service until end-of-day Sunday. Enhanced cleaning measures have been in place for several weeks and will continue in the days ahead.

Temporary Closure of Play Structures

Effective immediately, the public is advised that all play structures in the City of Windsor’s parks are closed until further notice.

Parks, trails and open spaces remain open and, following the best advice of public health officials, their continued use is strongly encouraged.

Dilkens says the play structures, swings and children’s activity sets are being closed to reduce opportunities for gatherings and close contact, thereby lowering the potential risks associated with COVID-19 in Windsor.

Windsor maintains 989 hectares of parkland, 134 kilometres of trails, 137 playgrounds and over 2,000 acres of green space across our community.

Dilkens says these open spaces allow for appropriate social distancing, while permitting residents to remain active and fit, both physically and mentally during the current public health crisis.

“For almost two weeks, my family and I have been in self-isolation after returning from overseas,” says Dilkens. “One of the first things we all plan to do when this period ends is to take a family hike through one of our neighbourhood trails. While we are asking parents to avoid the swings and playgrounds, I will always encourage residents to get fresh air and exercise and to enjoy one of the many open spaces maintained by the City of Windsor.”