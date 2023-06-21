Transit Windsor increasing fares, adding new route

Transit Windsor is announcing an increase in fares and the addition of a new route.

The increase is effective as of Saturday, July 1, 2023.

As approved during the 2023 budget process, city service fares, as well as those for LaSalle (Route 25) service will increase by 2 per cent. A full list of pricing can be found at TransitWindsor.ca.

Customers may purchase smart media until June 30, at the current prices.

Transit officials also announced improvements to service and convenience through the introduction of a new route, the 418X Express.

The 418X will begin service on June 26, and will provide a direct link from the East End Terminal at Tecumseh Mall to the West End Terminal at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare while also providing service to both the main and downtown campuses of the University of Windsor.

The 418X is a limited-stop route that provides a faster journey along the Tecumseh-College-Sandwich corridor and provides convenient connections with most other Transit Windsor routes.

The 418X is the first of many council approved enhancements to come from the 2023 Transit Windsor Service Plan, which includes expanded service across the city.

“Transit Windsor is continually improving the riding experience for our customers, and the introduction of the 418X is a big step in the transformation of the Transit Windsor system and the expansion of our service,” said executive director Tyson Cragg.

The sales office at Windsor International Transit Terminal, 300 Chatham Street West, is open 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.