

CTV Windsor





Transit Windsor has changed its route in Detroit.

Effective Friday, the tunnel bus will no longer be servicing Beaubien Street Congress Street, Fort Street and Cass Avenue between Fort Street and Michigan Avenue.

Operations Manager Steve Habrun says the change is needed after the City of Detroit decided to close some downtown streets, not allowing bus access.

Instead, the new route will include Little Caesars Arena and the surrounding entertainment district.

"We will not be servicing Congress Avenue anymore so we will primarily be on Jefferson still servicing Cobo Hall via Washington, making our way by Rosa Parks Transit Terminal in Detroit," says Habrun.

"So we will still be servicing that on route to Little Caesars Arena and then make our way back to Mariners' Church and the tunnel,"

He says the changes have been in the works for a number of months.

"I would say the last six months or so it's been a little bit of a process to get, everything finalized on our end as well on the Detroit side," Habrun says. "We've worked very closely with representatives at Detroit Department of Transportation as well."

A map of the new route, the schedule and the list of new stops are available at www.tunnelbus.ca