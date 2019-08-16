

Ontario is investing almost $1.8 million into to four transit and road projects in Leamington and Chatham-Kent.

Rick Nicholls, MPP for Chatham-Kent-Leamington, made the infrastructure announcement Friday morning in Chatham.

Nicholls said he is nominating them under the Public Transit stream and Rural and Northern stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP).

“Building and maintaining great roads, bridges and transit infrastructure, will help people who rely on our roads and public transit to get to work and home safely,” said Nicholls. “We are working closely with our municipal partners, families and small business to build needed infrastructure in our community.”

Minister of Infrastructure Laurie Scott says the transit projects announced Friday promise to make a real difference in people’s lives.

“Better public transit creates stronger communities,” says Scott. “It helps people spend less time commuting to work and home, and more time doing the things they love with those they care about most.”

The projects are now with the federal government for final funding decisions as they are reviewed for eligibility under the ICIP program. Some projects could begin as soon as Fall 2019.

“Providing efficient, affordable public transit is an important goal of the municipality,” said Chatham-Kent mayor Darrin Canniff. “It is both an economic and social driver in our community.”

If approved, the nominated projects will be eligible for total funding of more than 5.8 Million from the federal, provincial and municipal governments.

“These initiatives promise to make a real difference in people’s lives and we’re excited to get shovels in the ground,” said Nicholls. “Now it’s up to the federal government to approve them.”