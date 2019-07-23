

A long-awaited active transportation master plan has the green light from Windsor city council, with councilor Kieran Mckenzie even calling it a "momentous" occasion for the city.

Consultant Brian Patterson, hired to advise the city, agrees the plan is a bold one for Windsor.

“This is a very, very bold, ambitious plan, which sets the course for the city for the next 20 years,” says Brian Patterson. “And it'll take, again, a lot of investment and priorities and tough decisions to make that target a reality.”

That key target of the new plan is to more than double the number of commuter trips made in Windsor by walking, cycling or transit from the current 10 per cent to 25 per cent by 2041.

The plan has been in the works since winter 2018 and was approved by council this evening.

It aims to guide city spending on infrastructure for modes of transportation other than the automobile.

The plan could add $6 million a year in spending to the city budget.

Also approved was adding the position of an active transportation coordinator as a first charge in the 2020 budget.

Cycling advocate Lori Newton is thrilled, but stressed the need to slow down on residential streets.

“If you are hit by a car going 30 kilometres an hour versus 50 kilometres an hour, it's a life or death change,” says Newton. “So, absolutely, I think we heard from council tonight that there is an interest in potentially looking at lowering speed limits and bringing in measures that will help our streets be safer.”