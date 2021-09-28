WINDSOR, ONT. -- All Town of Tecumseh offices and the Tecumseh Arena will be closed on Thursday in recognition of the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

For the first time, Sept. 30 will be marked as a holiday in Canada to recognize the history of residential schools.

“The Town of Tecumseh will also recognize September 30 each year and will encourage staff to take the day to learn more about Canada’s assimilation policies, including residential schools and the resulting inter-generational trauma caused to Indigenous Peoples,” a news release from the town said.

As such, all town offices and the Tecumseh Arena (excluding scheduled rentals) will be closed for the day.

Tecumseh Transit will run on its normal schedule and regular garbage collection will continue, the town said.

The Town’s Parks and Recreation department also plans to tie 215 pieces of orange ribbon along the railings of the Lakewood Park north boardwalk.

The ribbons represent Indigenous children who died while attending residential schools.

The town said there will be signs posted to inform park goers the significance of the ribbons which will remain tied to the railings over the weekend.