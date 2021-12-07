Town of LaSalle releases 2022 Draft Budget

Windsor, Ont. -

The Town of LaSalle has released its 2022 Draft Budget on Tuesday with a proposed 1.75 per cent tax hike if approved.

The Draft Budget and Business Plan includes a summary of proposed department budgets as well as the proposed 2022 Capital Budget. The municipal tax levy will increase by $1.7 million over the 2021 municipal budget if approved, bringing the 2022 general levy to $40.1 million, the town says.

“Although the rate of inflation is significantly increasing in 2021, the Town is still on pace to achieve its strategic goals with a responsible tax rate increase well below the rate of inflation. Our goal is to keep the tax rate as low as possible, while maintaining current levels of service and continuing to fund the Town’s strategic goals,” said Dale Langlois, Town of LaSalle director of finance and treasurer.

The town says the increases include:

Around $514,000 for policing costs including wages and benefits

$850,000 for service level changes including funding for master plans and increased contribution to capital reserves

$948,000 for inflationary changes such as wages and benefits, building and equipment maintenance

The town says the province has postponed the Municipal Property Assessment update for another two years so property valuations for 2022 will continue to be based on the Jan. 1, 2016 values. Meaning, nearly all properties in LaSalle will have the same assessment value next year as they did in 2021 and 2020.

“As a result, the vast majority of properties will experience a municipal property tax increase of 1.75 per cent, significantly lower than the current rate of inflation,” town officials say.

Budget sessions will be held online on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16 and will be streamed live on the Town of LaSalle YouTube Channel.

Comments from residents are encouraged and must be submitted in writing to the Clerk by 12 p.m. Dec. 10.