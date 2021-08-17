WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of Amherstburg’s acting Chief Administrative Officer has accepted a new position in another Essex County town.

Susan Hirota has been hired by the Town of Kingsville as its new Director of Legal and Clerk Services/Town Solicitor.

“Susan has an excellent and established reputation in various aspects of municipal law,” said Kingsville’s Chief Administrative Officer, John Norton. “We’re looking forward to having Susan bring her expertise to this highly pivotal position within our Senior Management Team.”

Hirota had previously worked for the Town of Amherstburg as its Town Solicitor. On Aug. 11, Mayor Aldo DiCarlo announced Hirota would be temporarily taking over the CAO’s duties as the town reviewed issues that we’re brought forward.

Sources told CTV News three people were escorted from the town hall premises by police on Monday, Aug. 9.

Mayor DiCarlo said at the time the police attendance had “nothing to do with any criminal activities on the part of any town employees.”

The investigation is ongoing and DiCarlo asks for “their (taxpayers) patience as we work through the issues.”

In the meantime, with Hirota moving on to Kingsville, Antonietta Giofu will take over CAO duties as of Aug. 30.

“We have very competent and dedicated senior management and staff and employees and we are working to continue the business of the town,” DiCarlo says.

With her move to Kingsville, Hirota will take responsibility for the provision of legal services and advice to council and staff, the Town of Kingsville says. She will also oversee the clerk’s office and ensure all duties are completed and managed appropriately.

“I’m very excited to begin working closely with Kingsville Council and Administration to further the Town’s objectives and Council’s priorities,” said Hirota. “Kingsville is a beautiful Town with a strong community spirit, and I’m thrilled to be part of this team.”

Her first day with the Town of Kingsville will be Monday, Aug. 30.