Tourism sector applauds removal of border testing regime

After two years uncertainty at the Canada-U.S. border, the border city tourism sector finally has something to lift it up as the federal government does away with the requirement to show a negative COVID-19 test upon entry into Canada.

Declaring Canada in a “transition phase” in the COVID-19 pandemic, federal officials have announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1.

And with that now official, the local tourism sector is hoping for a swift rebound.

“It really is a lifeline to us, without question,” says Gordon Orr, the CEO of Tourism Windsor-Essex-Pelee Island.

He says aside from the obvious benefits, which include reuniting families and easier business travel without the burden of costly and inconvenient tests, it’s news the tourism and hospitality sector has been waiting on for exactly two years.

“What this does is it really helps stabilize the spring so we can save the summer as we continue to look at that path to reopening our tourism and hospitality industry,” Orr says.

He points to Essex County’s wineries, which count on U.S. travellers for 25 per cent of their businesses.

Same over at Caesars Windsor, where Americans account for up to 35 per cent of daily casino traffic.

“Get those 2,000 men and women who have been touch and go in terms of their employment status there back to work,” says Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens, who has been urging the federal Liberals to axe the testing regime, calling it unnecessary.

The Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Duty Free Shop has been among the hardest-hit, due to the fact that it can only sell product to people who are crossing the border.

About 80 per cent of its customers are American, according to general manager Lyz Meloche.

“It has just been catastrophic, it has decimated our business,” she says, noting much of the staff has been laid off for the better part of two years.

During that time, Meloche says business was 80-95 per cent down.

While barriers, including the requirement to be fully vaccinated still exist, Meloche says it’s a start.

“It gives us hope, and we’re hoping to see some of our customers come back,” she says. “We’ve missed them so much.”

Local tourism marketing efforts which were diverted to local “staycations” still continue, but some resources will once again be tailored toward the Michigan and Ohio markets.

Orr cautions, however, that this only marks the beginning of the recovery phase.

“We need to stay open, we need to stabilize and we need supports from all levels of government to continue to help the tourism and hospitality industry work towards a very positive season,” Orr says. “Hopefully, we’ll see rebound numbers from pre-COVID in very short order.”

-With files from CTVNews.ca online politics producer Rachel Aiello .