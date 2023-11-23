Tories accused of trying to distract from stating position on replacement workers ban
Federal Conservatives were accused of trying to distract and confuse Wednesday as they were pressed to state their position on a piece of Liberal government legislation banning the use of replacement workers, at a time when Pierre Poilievre is trying to pitch his party as worker-friendly.
The NDP and Bloc Québécois have already thrown their support behind Bill C-58, which seeks to ban the use of replacement workers in federally regulated workplaces such as airlines, railways, ports and telecommunications. If the bill passes, companies would be fined $100,000 per day for each violation.
The government developed in concert with the federal New Democrats, who used their supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberals to expand the proposal so it would cover strikes in addition to lockouts.
With both of those parties pledging their support for the bill, it is widely expected to be passed.
The only question for MPs debating it for the first time on Wednesday was whether that would happen with or without the support of the federal Conservatives.
Heading into the debate, which is the first step for any piece of legislation before MPs decide to send it to a parliamentary committee for study, Poilievre did not divulge whether he supports the government bill.
Asked earlier in the day how his party plans to vote, the Conservative leader would only say: "We will be voting on that."
He then went on to criticize the prime minister for allowing "foreign replacement workers" to help build a government-subsidized battery plant in Windsor, Ont.
Recent concerns have focused on Windsor police saying they were helping to prepare for a potential 1,600 workers from South Korea to come and help build the NextStar EV battery factory, which is expected to cost upwards of $15 billion in public support.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller has said that businesspeople from that country can work in Canada as governed by a free-trade deal. The company said earlier this week that it still plans to hire about 2,500 Canadians to run the plant, and is also engaging up to 2,300 local and regional tradespeople to help build it.
O'Regan said the government wants to see the plant populated by Canadian workers, but added there is space for "a certain amount of training" by employees from outside the country.
During debate about the bill, Conservative MPs took turns in the House of Commons pointing to concerns around the battery plant and accusing the government of being hypocritical and inconsistent.
Rick Perkins, who represents a Nova Scotia riding, pointed out that the bill does not have a bearing on contracts involving Canadian tax dollars, and won't apply to federal workers.
"Apples, apples, apples. Oranges, oranges, oranges," O'Regan told MPs in the wake of Conservative concerns, saying the situation involving the battery plant is completely different.
Marilyn Gladu, a Conservative MP from southern Ontario, raised concerns about the potential impact the bill could have on the nuclear industry. O'Regan said that essential services will be looked after.
Luc Berthold, a Tory MP from Quebec, also told his colleagues in French that given there is a clause in the bill that stipulates it will not come into effect until 18 months after the law is passed, they should not believe that the changes will actually happen.
The Bloc has been pushing for that timeline to be removed from the bill so that it would take effect right away, but O'Regan has said that the delay was requested by agencies that help to resolve labour disputes.
The attacks from the Conservatives prompted NDP MP Daniel Blaikie to accuse the party of trying to "conflate issues" and "distract."
Labour leaders have long called for the measures outlined in the bill.
But business groups such as the Canadian Federation of Independent Business and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce have warned that the change could lead to longer disputes and take away a reason for unions to remain at bargaining tables.
That debate is happening as Poilievre pitches the Conservatives as standing on the side of workers, whether they are unionized or not.
Since becoming Tory leader last year, Poilievre has steered the party's message to focus mainly on affordability, saying people are suffering because of skyrocketing housing costs and a cost-of-living crisis that he blames on the policies of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
He has delivered that pitch directly to the country's working class, particularly in blue-collar ridings in northern Ontario and parts of British Columbia, where the Conservatives see a chance to pick up seats from both the Liberals and NDP.
Poilievre told reporters while in B.C. last week that he needed to first study the recently tabled legislation before taking a position on it.
Earlier in the week, O'Regan took direct aim at Poilievre's record when it comes to supporting unions.
In a video on X, the social-media platform previously known as Twitter, he charged that despite the fact Poilievre "talks a big game about workers," the Conservative leader is "terrified" of them.
He accused the longtime Ottawa MP of attacking unions throughout his nearly 20-year career in Parliament, which once included support for a measure that would allow federal workers to opt out of paying union dues.
Labour leaders have also decried Poilievre's past, while the Conservative leader has steered clear of wading into debates that earned him an unfavourable reputation among union leaders to begin with.
For example, the Tories did not call for striking workers to get back on the job when federal public servants hit the picket lines back in April, and instead blamed Trudeau's spending for the inflationary pressures that were underlying the job action.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2023.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Patients 'betrayed' by Canadian researchers, advocate says of clinical trial probe
A shocking study found that only three per cent of Canadian human research trials testing new drug treatments or therapies meet all three international criteria.
Rainbow Bridge remains closed day after deadly explosion
The normally busy Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States remains shut down for a second day following a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
Actor Jamie Foxx accused of sexual abuse in New York lawsuit
Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed in New York City on Wednesday that alleges he groped a woman at a rooftop bar and restaurant in Manhattan in August 2015.
Pope meets relatives of Israeli hostages and Palestinians in Gaza and sets off firestorm over words
Pope Francis met separately Wednesday with relatives of Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinians living through the war and set off a firestorm by using words that Vatican diplomats usually avoid: "terrorism" and, according to the Palestinians, "genocide."
Israel-Hamas deal on ceasefire, hostage release appears to hit last-minute snag
An agreement for a four-day ceasefire in Gaza and the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel appeared to have hit a last-minute snag. A senior Israeli official said it would not take effect until Friday, a day later than originally announced.
How an old school bus is bringing generations together in Newfoundland and Labrador
A new project by a small charity in St. John's, N.L., is bridging the gap between generations.
'Needs' vs. 'wants:' How Canadian shopping could differ this Black Friday
As Black Friday approaches, experts and reports are saying Canadians will still be looking for deals, but it won't be for luxury items.
Canada's first Indigenous Governor General speaks out about online abuse toward women
The first Indigenous Governor General in Canada's history is speaking out about online abuse and hate.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Two people are dead after a vehicle explodes at the U.S.-Canada border, former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis is found guilty of breaching Canada's secrets law and a Canadian city hunts for an official bird. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
-
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for an extra $14 million in 2024
Waterloo Regional Police have proposed a $14 million increase in their 2024 budget to address rising costs and staffing challenges.
-
Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead after a speeding vehicle went airborne and then burst into flames at a border checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday morning.
London
-
Driver charged in collision that claimed two lives on Highway 402
A woman from Sarnia, Ont. is facing dangerous driving causing death charges for a multiple-vehicle crash that killed two people and seriously injured a third last month.
-
Why is city hall offering to buy this former public school in east London?
During a debate by council’s Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee about winter shelter beds for Londoners experiencing homelessness, focus turned to a failed plan that initially would have operated 100 beds inside the Bob Hayward YMCA Building.
-
Funeral procession for London firefighter on Thursday
Anyone wishing to pay their respects for Captain Chris Bruinink and his family are encouraged to stand along Wonderland Road between 11:40 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Barrie
-
Owen Sound man honoured with 2023 YMCA Peace Medal posthumously
The Peace Medal is a symbolic recognition of people demonstrating participation, empathy, advocacy, community and empowerment.
-
Sauble Beach man faces slew of drug-related charges after traffic stop
Police stopped the vehicle on Nottawsaga 33-34 Sideroad in Clearview and noticed an open bottle of alcohol.
-
Rainbow Bridge remains closed day after deadly explosion
The normally busy Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States remains shut down for a second day following a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Rainbow Bridge remains closed day after deadly explosion
The normally busy Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States remains shut down for a second day following a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
-
Northern Ont. police identify remains of 1986 murder victim; cold case featured in true crime podcast
Ontario Provincial Police say advances in DNA technology has allowed them to identify human remains discovered in the 1980s.
-
Stunt drivers racing side by side caught with drugs and weapons, northern Ont. police say
The drivers of two vehicles caught stunt driving near Parry Sound are in bigger trouble after police searched their vehicles.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 1 person dead following shooting in Ottawa's Centrepointe neighbourhood
One person is dead and a second person is being treated for critical injuries following an early morning shooting on Draffin Court in Ottawa's Centrepointe neighbourhood.
-
Cold temperatures set to grip Ottawa
A mild Thursday is in the forecast for Ottawa, before cold temperatures move into the region for the final weekend of November.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa city council approves plan to create citywide affordable housing tax breaks for developers
Ottawa city council has voted to approve a plan that would give developers tax breaks for building affordable housing, no matter where in the city it goes.
Toronto
-
Rainbow Bridge remains closed day after deadly explosion
The normally busy Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States remains shut down for a second day following a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
-
'Our reaction is very important:' Toronto mosque, rabbi unite to condemn hateful attacks
After a man allegedly yelled slurs and threw a rock at Muslims standing outside a Toronto mosque last week, a local rabbi felt the need to send over a message expressing sympathy.
Montreal
-
Unions representing 570,000 Quebec public sector workers on strike
The difficult negotiations in the public sector will come to a head on Thursday when unions representing almost 570,000 workers go on strike at the same time.
-
Non-binary Montrealer on hunger strike to get 'X' gender marker on Quebec health card
Alexe Frederic Migneault is on a hunger strike to pressure the board, known as the RAMQ, to add a third gender option, 'X,' to Quebec health cards. The strike is the culmination of what they say has been a more than two-year effort to obtain an alternative to the traditional 'M' or 'F' identifiers for male and female.
-
Newhook scores twice, Canadiens beat Ducks 4-3 to halt four-game skid
Alex Newhook scored with 3:20 remaining for his second goal of the game, and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 Wednesday night to snap a four-game losing streak.
Atlantic
-
Man appears to fire gun at deer on Cape Breton highway
The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables has launched an investigation after an online video appears to show a man shooting at a deer on a Cape Breton highway.
-
N.B. youth arrested for assault with hockey stick: RCMP
A 15-year-old youth was arrested after an alleged assault outside a hockey rink in Blacks Harbour, N.B.
-
Thousands without power in Fredericton, several schools closed
Thousands of NB Power customers in the Fredericton area are without power Thursday morning, resulting in school cancellations.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man, mother sentenced in connection with fatal crash
A Winnipeg man and his mother who pleaded guilty for their involvement in a fatal impaired driving crash last year learned their sentences on Wednesday.
-
'For the sake of safety': Examining the potential future of the Arlington Street Bridge
The Arlington Street Bridge could be closed for months, even years, if it reopens at all. It all depends on the results of a feasibility study.
-
Winnipeg club shutting its doors after 10 years
A popular Winnipeg club is closing its doors next year after a decade in business.
Calgary
-
Calgary police block off scene at northeast shopping mall
Police have blocked off a scene in a parking lot near Sunridge Mall and EMS treated at least one person following an unknown incident.
-
Calgarian forced to pay more than $100K and stranded by insurance company after vacation heart attack
A Calgary man who had a heart attack and required emergency life-saving surgery while on a tropical vacation more than two weeks ago is still waiting for a hospital bed back home.
-
Juuse Saros stops 24 shots for Nashville Predators in 4-2 over Calgary Flames
Juuse Saros made 24 saves and the Nashville Predators extended their winning streak to three games with a 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.
Edmonton
-
Doctors describe 'crumbling' health system as Alberta bolsters recruitment efforts
With intensive-care capacity in Alberta hospitals nearing capacity and emergency room wait times hitting double-digits hours, doctors are sounding the alarm that the province's health system is failing and will only get worse as the respiratory virus season progresses.
-
Hurricanes roar to big early lead over visiting Oilers, coast to win
Teuvo Teravainen and Seth Jarvis each had a goal and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes scored four goals in a 5:31 span in the first period in a 6-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.
-
Edmonton city council faces fine property-tax balancing act in budget talks
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says core city services such as transit, snow clearing and building maintenance have been chronically underfunded — and that this city council has been left holding the bag.
Vancouver
-
'I should have had 4. I had 0': B.C. woman's pre-booked airport wheelchairs never showed up
Since breaking her hip two years ago, 77-year-old Sharon Spruston has found it more difficult to get around.
-
Family of Burnaby grandmother fatally struck by driver looking for closure
The family of a Burnaby woman who was struck and killed by the driver of a vehicle last week is looking for answers as to how the crash occurred.
-
Not all communities consulted about expansion of B.C.'s speculation tax
Several new communities will soon be subject to the speculation and vacancy tax, the province announced Wednesday. Not all the places on the new list were happy about it, however.