'Today is about learning': OPP combat hate by touring Underground Railroad site

Members of the OPP and community leaders took a tour of the Underground Railroad Museum in Lakeshore, Ont. on June 29, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Members of the OPP and community leaders took a tour of the Underground Railroad Museum in Lakeshore, Ont. on June 29, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Godfather of AI' shares 6 ways the tech might harm humans

Advancements around artificial intelligence technology are pushing the world into 'a period of huge uncertainty,' according to AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton. And as the technology becomes smarter, the 'godfather of AI' is highlighting six harms it may pose to humans.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver