'To farm, we need farmland' Ontario agri-sector launches campaign to reverse Bill 97

Ontario’s agriculture sector is launching an online campaign against Bill 97 which will amend rules for housing and development and ‘weaken farmland protections,’ according to the Ontario Federation of Agriculture (OFA).

“Ontario’s productive farmland is a scarce resource, making up less than five per cent of all the land in the province. It is our unwavering position that agricultural production is the most valued and best use of this land,” the OFA wrote in a news release issued Thursday.

The OFA is now working with more than a dozen agriculture associations, including dairy and livestock producers, in a bid to get the Ford government to reverse Bill 97.

“Ontario boasts some of Canada’s richest and most fertile farmland and these policy changes put the sustainability of that land and the food system it provides at great risk,” the news release reads. “We stand in strong opposition to the three lot severances per farm parcel proposed in prime agricultural areas as well as other measures that weaken local farmland protection.”

The OFA declined an interview with CTV News Saturday.

Officials warn not only will the plan allow more farmland to be gobbled up for development it could also “exacerbate conflict between farming and non-farming neighbours for all aspects of farming including application of crop nutrition and crop protection products, wildlife control and more.”

They are asking for Ontarians to support their campaign online before June 5, 2023.

“Responsible land-use planning is critical to balancing the needs of our growing communities and to ensure that our agriculture and agri-food sector survives and thrives.”