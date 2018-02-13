Tilbury man gets vehicle stuck in snowbank, charged with impaired driving
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, February 13, 2018 12:37PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 13, 2018 2:01PM EST
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Tilbury motorist with impaired driving as he attempted to free his vehicle from a snowbank after his car left the roadway.
A passing motorist observed a man stuck in the snow trying to free his vehicle on Feb. 8 around 9 p.m. on Essex County Road 2 in Lakeshore. Police attended and say the driver exhibited signs of impairment. He was placed under arrest.
Larry Clouthier, 67, of Tilbury was charged with care or control of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol and failure or refusal to provide a sample.
He will appear in court on Feb. 20.