Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Tilbury motorist with impaired driving as he attempted to free his vehicle from a snowbank after his car left the roadway.

A passing motorist observed a man stuck in the snow trying to free his vehicle on Feb. 8 around 9 p.m. on Essex County Road 2 in Lakeshore. Police attended and say the driver exhibited signs of impairment. He was placed under arrest.

Larry Clouthier, 67, of Tilbury was charged with care or control of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol and failure or refusal to provide a sample.

He will appear in court on Feb. 20.