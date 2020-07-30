WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 23-year-old Tilbury man has been charged with child pornography offences.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service’s I.C.E. Unit conducted an investigation between April and July regarding the online circulation of child sexual abuse material.

A warrant was executed in Tilbury, resulting in an arrest and seizure of electronic devices.

The Tilbury man has been charged with three child pornography related offences. He was released pending a future court date of Aug. 19.