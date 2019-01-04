

CTV Windsor





A Tilbury auto dealer is taking to social media to solve a break and enter.

Lyndsey Nelanger of Tilbury Auto Sales RV and Yamaha took to Facebook to post a message about a theft at the dealership on County Road 42 Wes earlier this week.

Belanger says the thieves stole three items, two Sport UTV’s and an ATV.

The vehicles are valued at $50,000.

Anyone with any information should call police or Crime Stoppers.