Tilbury dealership uses social media to help solve theft
Staff at Tilbury Auto Sales say one of these vehicles was stolen from the dealership this week. ( photo via Facebook / Tilbury Auto Sales )
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, January 4, 2019 7:59PM EST
A Tilbury auto dealer is taking to social media to solve a break and enter.
Lyndsey Nelanger of Tilbury Auto Sales RV and Yamaha took to Facebook to post a message about a theft at the dealership on County Road 42 Wes earlier this week.
Belanger says the thieves stole three items, two Sport UTV’s and an ATV.
The vehicles are valued at $50,000.
Anyone with any information should call police or Crime Stoppers.