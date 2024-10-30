Tilbury couple spins their way to $225,000

A Tilbury couple has won a whopping $225,000 after winning the big spin on a Big Spin OLG scratch ticket.

Donna and Michael Jones said they have been playing the lottery for decades, enjoying the game with co-workers and then each other in their retirement.

Their favourite scratch tickets include the Big Spin and Plinko, which they buy while running errands.

“I was sitting in the car thinking, ‘it would be nice if it was more than $20,’” said Donna.

“That’s when Michael came out of the store and said, ‘get in here! I think we won big!’ I bolted out of the car!”

Michael added that he didn’t believe it right away.

“I thought to myself, ‘until I see it, I won’t believe it,’” he said.

After they struck it big and found out they were headed to Toronto to spin the grand prize wheel, they immediately stopped by to see their kids.

A video shows Donna and Michael spinning the wheel, landing on $225,000.

“It was amazing watching the wheel spin,” said Donna.

“Having out family here has made it even more special. We didn’t have to ask them to come, they all wanted to be here for us,” Michael added.

Michael said winning $225,000 feels like winning $1 million and that life is good.

“We are so grateful for this experience,” Donna said.

“We didn’t come here with a plan for the winnings but we both have some ideas. Michael likes classic cars, so he may treat himself to some accessories. I think we’ll take some time to let this win settle in before making any big decisions.”

The winning ticket was bought at Shoppers Drug Mart on Mill Street West in Tilbury.