Thunderstorm watch in effect for Chatham-Kent, warning in place for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex and a severe thunderstorm watch for Chatham-Kent.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms from late this afternoon through this evening.

Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Here’s a look at the forecast:

Friday night: Showers with thunderstorms ending this evening then mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 19.

Saturday: Cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h early in the afternoon. High 25.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.