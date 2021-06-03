WINDSOR, ONT. -- Three Windsor streets have made the list of the top five worst roads in the region, according to CAA’s 2021 list.

Lauzon Parkway, Tecumseh Road East, and University Avenue West have been named three of the region’s worst roads.

This marks the sixth year that Tecumseh Road East has been voted as one of the worst roads in this region.

CAA’s South West list covers Chatham-Kent, Essex County and Lambton County.

Plank Road and Vidal Street South in Sarnia round out the top five for worst streets.

CAA’s annual Worst Road campaign aims to influence change and has resulted in repaving and repair work done to many of the streets that have claimed spots on Ontario’s Worst Roads list.

While making up three of the five worst roads in the South West region, no Windsor-Essex or Chatham-Kent roads made it onto the provincial list.

Roads in Hamilton, Prince Edward County, Belleville, Toronto, Timmins and Kingston make up Ontario's top 10 Worst Roads of 2021.