WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Three-week road closure to take place near University of Windsor

    road construction
    Share

    There will be a three-week road closure, beginning Monday, near the University of Windsor.

    Sunset Avenue will be closed between Wyandotte Street West and Union Street.

    The closure is for sewer work.

    Pedestrian access will remain. Drivers are asked to instead take California Avenue.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News