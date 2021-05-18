WINDSOR, ONT. -- A man was arrested in LaSalle Tuesday following a multi-police force criminal investigation.

The suspect was arrested at a residence in the 1300 block of Carriage Lane. Officers from LaSalle police collaborated with Windsor police and the OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) on the investigation.

Police say officers are no longer on scene and there was no immediate to threat to public safety.

According to a news release from LaSalle police details surrounding the investigation will not be released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.