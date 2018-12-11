

Chatham-Kent EMS say three people have been taken to hospital after a collision between transport trucks on Highway 401.

The crash took place in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Merlin Road Tuesday morning.

Chatham-Kent OPP say the collision is blocking all westbound lanes.

Investigation revealed, an eastbound tractor trailer had crossed through the centre median, drove through the cable barrier and collided head on into two westbound tractor trailers.

Police say all three drivers were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Here's the portion of the barrier where the truck crossed through from the eastbound lanes to the westbound lanes of the 401 @CTVWindsor @AM800News pic.twitter.com/1eWeIskBzQ — Ricardo Veneza (@RVenezaCTV) December 11, 2018