Three people arrested after drug bust in east Windsor
Windsor Police Car.
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, August 29, 2018 9:32AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 29, 2018 10:30AM EDT
Windsor police have arrested three people after a drug trafficking investigation.
The Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) were active in the investigation on Monday at 4:45 p.m.
The primary suspect was arrested after a brief foot pursuit in the area of Milloy Street and Westcott Road.
Officers then stopped a vehicle a short distance away associated to the suspect.
Police say a package which contained a quantity of drugs was located in the vehicle and two occupants were arrested.
Items Seized:
-8.3 grams of suspected cocaine
-26.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine
-1.7 grams of suspected fentanyl
-3.4 grams of suspected heroin
-8 percocet tablets
Michael Courtemanche, 23, from Windsor, is charged with a number of drug trafficking related charges.
Kyle Royse, 27, from Windsor, is charged with a number of drug trafficking related charges.
Jennifer Nickerson, 37, from Windsor, is charged with a number of drug trafficking related charges.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.