

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have arrested three people after a drug trafficking investigation.

The Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) were active in the investigation on Monday at 4:45 p.m.

The primary suspect was arrested after a brief foot pursuit in the area of Milloy Street and Westcott Road.

Officers then stopped a vehicle a short distance away associated to the suspect.

Police say a package which contained a quantity of drugs was located in the vehicle and two occupants were arrested.

Items Seized:

-8.3 grams of suspected cocaine

-26.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine

-1.7 grams of suspected fentanyl

-3.4 grams of suspected heroin

-8 percocet tablets

Michael Courtemanche, 23, from Windsor, is charged with a number of drug trafficking related charges.

Kyle Royse, 27, from Windsor, is charged with a number of drug trafficking related charges.

Jennifer Nickerson, 37, from Windsor, is charged with a number of drug trafficking related charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.