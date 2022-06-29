Three newly elected Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent MPPs named parliamentary assistants

Three local members of provincial parliament (MPPs) have been named parliamentary assistants by the Ford government.

Premier Doug Ford unveiled the new team of parliamentary assistants Wednesday, Included on that list are the newly elected Progressive Conservative MPPs for Windsor-Tecumseh, Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie has been named parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Anthony Leardi of Essex will be the new parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Mines, and Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Trevor Jones will be parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

All three newly minted MPPs claimed their ridings in the recent election on June 2. Both Dowie and Leardi flipped their ridings to PC blue after NDP had a three term hold in both areas.

Jones kept Chatham-Kent-Leamington blue taking the seat from incumbent Rick Nicholls who switched to the Ontario party this past election.

The premier’s office said parliamentary assistants support ministers with legislative and committee members “including special projects and assignments that require dedicated leadership.”

They also help to build relationships and communicate government initiatives across the province.