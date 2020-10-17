WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting five new COVID-19 cases, Saturday.

Of the new cases, two are close contacts of the confirmed case and one was acquired in the community. Two of the new cases are still under investigation.

Windsor-Essex has a total of 2,762 confirmed cases of the virus as of Saturday.

There are currently 49 active cases, 2,637 resolved cases, and 76 deaths.

To date, there is one outbreak at a Long-Term Care home and three workplace outbreaks.

Ontario is reporting 805 new infections, a significant increase from the 712 cases reported on Friday. This marks the sixth straight day of more than 700 COVID-19 cases reported.

As of Saturday, there are 194,106 total cases, 20,740 active cases, 163,644 recovered cases, and 9,722 deaths in Canada.