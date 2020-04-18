Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in Windsor-Essex
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The number of new local cases and deaths related to COVID-19 have jumped once again.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported Saturday that the area now has 452 confirmed cases of the virus.
There are 13 new cases, including three deaths. The local health unit says a female in her 90s, a female in her 80s and a male in his 80s have passed away.
All three individuals were residents in long-term care.
According to the health unit, 17 of the 24 deaths reported for Windsor-Essex are associated with long-term care and retirement homes and represent four facilities.
There have been 58 cases resolved.
Overall, 3,631 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 and 697 tests are pending.
In Chatham-Kent, there has been one more death in the last 24 hours and a total of 29 new cases. Thirteen people have recovered.