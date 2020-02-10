WINDSOR -- Windsor police were cracking down on impaired driving and cannabis-related offences over the weekend.

Officers conducted a RIDE program at two locations on Saturday.

Police made two impaired driving criminal arrests and issued one ticket for having cannabis readily available to the driver.

Similar to the rules for alcohol, police are reminding the public that it is illegal to transport cannabis in a vehicle if it is open (“unfastened”) and not in its original packaging or not packed in baggage and is readily available to anyone in the vehicle.