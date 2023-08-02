Three charged in Wallaceburg assault, two suffered life-threatening injuries

Three people have been charged with aggravated assault after a man and woman sustained life-threatening injuries following a disturbance at a Wallaceburg home.

Officers responded to the home at Westcourt Boulevard around 9:57 p.m. on June 30, police say a 19-year-old man was visiting a friend when the friend’s parents returned home.

Upon investigation by frontline officers and later the Criminal Investigations Unit, police say the man “engaged in disruptive behaviour” and was asked to leave by the woman.

During the argument, police say the man broke a bottle and used a shard of glass to slit the woman’s throat.

Two men who say the assault intervened and struck the 19-year-old multiple times in the head, causing him to lose consciousness.

Police say the woman and man were immediately taken to the hospital by EMS with life-threatening injuries. The woman was then taken to London Health Sciences for further treatment and has since been released. The man was transferred to Windsor Regional Hospital.

Due to the man’s medical condition and expected recovery time, a warrant was issued for his arrest once he was released from the hospital. Consequently, on Tuesday, after being discharged from the hospital the 19-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

He was then taken to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing, which resulted in him being remanded into custody for another court appearance Wednesday.

Police say the 18-year-old and 30-year-old men who had intervened and hit the 19-year-old man were also charged with aggravated assault. They were taken to the police station and held pending a bail hearing.

Ultimately, the courts released both men with conditions and a scheduled court date later this month.