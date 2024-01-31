'This is not something that we want to do': MADD installs signs in memory of Windsorite killed by drunk driver
The Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) signs in memory of Ken McEldowney are a first for the City of Windsor.
McEldowney was riding his bike on Wyandotte Street West on March 26, 2022, when he was struck by a vehicle police said was driven by an impaired driver.
“I am a little sad still because of the accident, but I'm joyed that his memory will live on with a sign,” Crystal Miotto, McEldowney’s stepdaughter told CTV News Wednesday. “I thought [the sign] was a great idea [to] remind people about him and remind people not to drink and drive.”
The family had previously established a memorial on the light pole near where McEldowney was struck.
It featured a mangled white bicycle with the words “It could be you” written on it.
Now, the memorial includes a MADD sign and a sign below it that reads “In memory of Ken McEldowney.”
“I’m proud that his name's on it and I'm proud that my family gets to have this for the rest of our lives,” Miotto said.
“This is not something that we want to do,” Chaouki Hamka, community leader with the local chapter of MADD said. “It's nice to have [these signs] to honour victims. But if we don't have to put them up, it's even better for us because then we know people aren’t being affected by impaired driving.”
There is already a similar sign in Essex County in memory of Jessica Ondejko, who was killed in May 2008 by an impaired driver.
McEldowney’s daughter Amanda brought the idea forward to then City Coun. Rino Bortolin for consideration.
It was unanimously approved by council, according to Hamka, and MADD Canada paid for the sign and installation.
It is the first one in the City of Windsor.
“It’s another reminder to never, ever get behind the wheel when under the influence of drugs and or alcohol,” said Hamka.
A woman was charged with McEldowney’s death but she died a year later.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Alberta to require parental consent for name, pronoun changes at school
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province will require parental consent for students 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
DEVELOPING James Smith inquest jury to deliver recommendations
The jury from the inquest into one of Canada’s most brutal mass killings is set to deliver its recommendations on Wednesday afternoon.
U.K. police hunt suspect after several injured with 'corrosive substance' in London
British police said Wednesday they are hunting for a suspect after several people were injured with a corrosive substance in London.
'He thought it was the flu,' says widow of man who died of strep A
A New Brunswick widow is urging Canadians with symptoms of Strep A to get tested or go to the hospital so that other families don’t have to deal with a loss like hers did.
Possible sanctions beyond case for hockey players facing 2018 sex assault charges
The five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team facing sexual assault charges also have the potential to encounter further sanctions regardless of the outcome of their case.
Newfoundland shipwreck recovery posing a challenge to residents
Worried that it may disappear for good, residents in Cape Ray, N.L. tied up a mysterious shipwreck on Tuesday, anchoring it to the beach in a bid to preserve the wreckage and find some answers about its origins.
400K seniors approved for dental care program as applications set to open for more Canadians
Applications for the federal government's new dental insurance program are about to open up to more Canadians.
Poilievre's party raised $35M in 2023, Trudeau's Liberals raised $15M
Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives are touting a record-setting fundraising year — his first full calendar year at the helm of the party — while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals raised less than half of that in donations from Canadians.
Here's how Canada's new foreign student visa cap could affect rents
Canada's new limit on visas for international students will cool the high demand for rental units and slow the rate of rent hikes, but it won't necessarily be a big factor in solving the country's housing affordability crisis, observers say.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Driver ejected in fatal crash on Kitchener highway
Police have shut down a section of Highway 7/8 eastbound in Kitchener as they investigate a fatal crash and work to identify the driver killed.
-
Unaffordability crisis? What a new report says about Waterloo Region’s rental market
A new report confirms what many already know – Waterloo Region’s rental market is unaffordable to lower-income earners.
-
Saying goodbye to Sonny's: Residents share memories of beloved burger joint
Sonny’s Restaurant, the iconic Waterloo landmark which opened in 1965, was torn down on Monday.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in Central Elgin
Sources say an OPP investigation was launched after the discovery of two bodies in a Central Elgin home.
-
TVDSB, LDCSB change date of upcoming PA day to align with rare total solar eclipse
Local school boards are changing the date of an upcoming PA day in order to align with a rare total solar eclipse, which is set to bathe the region in darkness in early April.
-
Police chief responds to re-posting 'radical defund the police zealots' post, gathers support for budget
It was a rare gathering at London Police Service (LPS) headquarters Wednesday of the heads of the city’s largest public institutions, all throwing their support behind the police service’s draft budget.
Barrie
-
G2 driver speeding more than 100km/h over limit wanted to 'see what it could do'
Police say an officer on patrol pulled over a 17-year-old driver clocked speeding more than 100 kilometres per hour over the posted limit in King Township.
-
Multi-vehicle collision in Springwater Township under investigation
Provincial police are investigating a collision in Springwater Township Wednesday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital.
-
Trio rescued from Lake Simcoe after off-road vehicle plunges through ice
Police remind residents, "No ice is safe ice" after emergency crews received a 911 call to rescue three people on Tuesday after an off-road vehicle plunged through the ice on Lake Simcoe.
Northern Ontario
-
Truck similar to missing Sudbury politician's vehicle last seen heading to Lively
Police in Greater Sudbury are continuing their search for city councillor Michael Vagnini, 62, who hasn’t been seen since Jan. 27.
-
Without heat for a year, northern Ont. tenant tired of promises that it will be fixed
A tenant in Timmins says her small apartment building has been without heat for around a year — and she’s been struggling to get her landlord to fix the issue.
-
Man accused of beheading his father in suburban Philadelphia home and posting gruesome video online
A man accused of beheading his father in suburban Philadelphia posted a gruesome video on social media that shows him holding up the severed head and railing against the government, authorities said Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
'I'm appalled': Shoppers react to grocery price increases on the horizon
The cost of groceries in Canada is reaching a tipping point, forcing many across the country to change their shopping habits or their diets.
-
OPP charge 5 people with murder in death of Quinte West teen
Ontario Provincial Police say five people are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of a 17-year-old in Trenton in early January.
-
24 calves killed in barn fire near Richmond
Twenty-four calves have been killed in an early morning barn fire at a dairy farm near Richmond, 40 minutes away from downtown Ottawa.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Chow to trim tax hike to 9.5 per cent in Toronto budget set to be unveiled Thursday
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is set to unveil a budget Thursday that includes a 9.5 per cent tax bump for homeowners.
-
85-offer bidding war comes to an end with Mississauga house sold
A three-bedroom house in Mississauga sold for just under $1 million on Monday after receiving 85 offers.
-
Mississauga man attacked by coyote while walking his dog
A Mississauga man is warning people about coyotes following an attack while he was out walking his dog.
Montreal
-
Know your rights when it comes to lease renewals, say Montreal officials
Lease renewal season is upon us, and municipal officials want tenants to know their rights.
-
Quebec minimum wage increasing on May 1
Quebec's minimum wage will increase by 50 cents to $15.75 an hour beginning May 1. The Labour Department says it is hiking the minimum wage by a little more than three per cent because of the economic uncertainty in the retail and restaurant sectors.
-
Educators, mental health experts sound alarm about time youth spend on their screens
Educators and mental health experts are sounding the alarm about too much time spent in front of cell phone screens.
Atlantic
-
Snow returns to the Maritimes Thursday and Friday
Snow is expected to return to the Maritimes Thursday and Friday as an Alberta Clipper moves through the region.
-
Canadian grocers could be ready to increase prices
Canadian grocers are about to come out of their annual three-month price freeze on thousands of items.
-
'My mom is not a number': N.B. woman bumped down nursing home waitlist by hospital critical state protocol
A New Brunswick woman was bumped down the nursing home waitlist due to hospital critical state protocol.
Winnipeg
-
More than 400 kg of methamphetamine seized at Manitoba border; largest seizure in Prairie history
The Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) seized 406 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine at a southern Manitoba border crossing earlier this month.
-
Man shot in face, has groceries robbed: Winnipeg police
Two teenagers have been charged after they allegedly shot a man with an airgun while trying to rob groceries at a bus stop
-
Final suspect arrested in Winnipeg forcible confinement case
Winnipeg police have arrested a final suspect in connection with an attempted murder investigation that saw a woman assaulted, forcibly confined and abandoned in a dumpster.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Alberta to require parental consent for name, pronoun changes at school
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province will require parental consent for students 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
-
Calgary senior fighting for travel reimbursement after breast cancer diagnosis
A Calgary senior is trying to get her money back after booking a trip she won't be able to take due to a cancer diagnosis
-
Calgary rent increase the highest year-over-year across Canada: CMCH
A new report suggests Calgary is seeing the highest yearly rental increase amongst all Canadian cities as vacancy rates continue to decline.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Alberta to require parental consent for name, pronoun changes at school
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province will require parental consent for students 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
-
Opposition calls for private electricity system report to Alberta minister to be made public
Alberta's Official Opposition is calling on the provincial government to be more transparent when it comes to the future of electricity generation and supply.
-
Drought conditions spark government action, raise questions over wildfire response
With parts of Alberta gripped by severe drought, fire chiefs across the province are asking the government to share its strategy for fighting wildfires this year.
Vancouver
-
Car crash sends 5 to hospital in Maple Ridge
A "serious collision" in Maple Ridge sent five people to hospital Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
B.C. organized crime investigation prompts raid on Langford clubhouse
Dozens of heavily armed police officers from multiple agencies raided the clubhouse of a Langford, B.C., motorcycle club Wednesday, one of several Greater Victoria properties caught up in a drug trafficking and organized crime investigation.
-
Burnaby wants refinery to pay $30K firefighting bill after Jan. 21 incident
Burnaby's mayor and council are demanding answers – and looking to be reimbursed for a $30,000 firefighting bill – after an incident at the Parkland Refinery that prompted a public safety advisory and an air quality bulletin.