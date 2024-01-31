'This is not something that we want to do': MADD installs signs in memory of Windsorite killed by drunk driver

The Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) signs in memory of Ken McEldowney are a first for the City of Windsor.

McEldowney was riding his bike on Wyandotte Street West on March 26, 2022, when he was struck by a vehicle police said was driven by an impaired driver.

“I am a little sad still because of the accident, but I'm joyed that his memory will live on with a sign,” Crystal Miotto, McEldowney’s stepdaughter told CTV News Wednesday. “I thought [the sign] was a great idea [to] remind people about him and remind people not to drink and drive.”

The family had previously established a memorial on the light pole near where McEldowney was struck.

It featured a mangled white bicycle with the words “It could be you” written on it.

Now, the memorial includes a MADD sign and a sign below it that reads “In memory of Ken McEldowney.”

“I’m proud that his name's on it and I'm proud that my family gets to have this for the rest of our lives,” Miotto said.

“This is not something that we want to do,” Chaouki Hamka, community leader with the local chapter of MADD said. “It's nice to have [these signs] to honour victims. But if we don't have to put them up, it's even better for us because then we know people aren’t being affected by impaired driving.”

There is already a similar sign in Essex County in memory of Jessica Ondejko, who was killed in May 2008 by an impaired driver.

McEldowney’s daughter Amanda brought the idea forward to then City Coun. Rino Bortolin for consideration.

It was unanimously approved by council, according to Hamka, and MADD Canada paid for the sign and installation.

It is the first one in the City of Windsor.

“It’s another reminder to never, ever get behind the wheel when under the influence of drugs and or alcohol,” said Hamka.

A woman was charged with McEldowney’s death but she died a year later.