WINDSOR, ONT. -- The union representing workers at the Village of St. Clair nursing home in Windsor is calling on the provincial government for more support after receiving “desperate pleas” from its members.

Unifor national president Jerry Dias penned an open letter to Premier Doug Ford Tuesday asking the premier to use any resources available, including the Armed Forces or Red Cross, as the outbreak at the home continues.

“We are receiving desperate pleas from our members on the front line who are quite literally in tears over their inability to meet the needs of their residents,” the letter says. “There are simply not enough staff available to provide the necessary care.”

Tullio DiPonti, president of Unifor Local 2458 which represents the workers at the Village at St. Clair told CTV News the home needs more bodies to help workers care for residents.

“If they have to take over this home, they have to take over this home,” he said. “We need bodies in this facility not only just to help our workers but to take care of these residents the way they should be taken care of. It’s shameful and it’s not acceptable.”

The home saw its first positive case on Dec. 8.

The letter says as of Tuesday, there are 97 active COVID-19 cases among residents and 50 among staff. It adds nine residents have died since the outbreak began.

“Quite simply, this has become a matter of life and death,” Dias says. “The employer’s attempt to use agency workers as replacements is not working."

He says in some instances there is one PSW assigned to more than 30 residents.

“When you add to the fact that many of these residents are sick with COVID-19, you can only imagine the horrors that are taking place,” Dias says.

Dias asked the premier to have the province take over responsibility of The Village of St. Clair’s operation and ensure they adequate front line staff while utilizing any resources available.

“These are human beings, these are human lives that need to be taken care of, and if they have to bring in the military, by all means, bring the military in,” DiPonti said. “But this is a call out to the premier and to the minister of long term care this is not acceptable, they have to step in.”

CTV has reached out to the long-term care home operator for comment.

- With files from CTV Windsor's Rich Garton