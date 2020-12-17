WINDSOR, ONT. -- Schlegel Villages is reporting that a resident at The Village at St. Clair has passed away from COVID-19 following an outbreak at the long-term care facility.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said Thursday that now there have been three residents from the same long-term care home who have died – a man in his 70’s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s.

Schlegel Villages said in a letter on Wednesday that the home has seen at least 105 cases so far, with 61 resident cases and 44 staff members testing positive.

Schlegel Villages says all teams members who are positive are self-isolating at home.

The home saw its first positive case on Dec. 8, now cases are over the 100 mark.

Just yesterday local NDP MPPs called on the Ford Government for further intervention at the long-term care home.

The Ontario Health Coalition will be hosting a virtual press conference Thursday to provide a report on COVID-19 in long-term care homes.