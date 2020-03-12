WINDSOR, ONT. -- Unifor Local 444 officials say the third shift has been extended at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

FCA confirmed they informed the union on Thursday that the elimination of the third shift will be extended two weeks.

The previous end date for the third shift was June 29, but now the company says it will be extended until July 13.Unifor Local 444 president David Cassidy says this is the fifth extension.

“This is 100 per cent market driven,” says Dave Cassidy. “We’re pushing so hard to get a new product in there.”

More coming.