Things to do in Windsor-Essex for March Break 2023
There are plenty of things to do in Windsor-Essex over March Break 2023.
Here’s a list for events and activities from March 13-17:
CITY OF WINDSOR MARCH BREAK FREE SKATES
- WFCU: Monday March 13th to Friday March 17th-. 2:30pm to 4:20pm.
- FGA: Monday March 13th, Wednesday 15th, & Friday.
- Capri: March 14 and March 16 2:25 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
SKATE AND SWIM AT VOLLMER COMPLEX
The Vollmer Centre March Break Swim & Skate Schedule runs March 11 to March 19. Pre-registration is recommended, space is limited. Visit: lasalleactive.ca
MARCH MEET & GREETS TECUMSEH MALL
March 14, 15, 16. Here’s your chance to MEET & GREET your favourite characters BLUEY AND COCOMELON at Tecumseh Mall during March Break. We know you are all excited to meet & greet them, so to keep things in orderly fashion, you need to come early to the Pop-Up Shop (located next to The Source) and book your time in person**, starting at 10:00am on the day of the Meet & Greets.Limited time slots available. You must make your appointment in person. No appointments will be made by phone, text, or email.
- March 14: Bluey
- March 15 & 16: CoComelon
Location of Meet & Greet: Pop-Up Shop (next to The Source)
MARCH BREAK PLANTING ACTIVITIES
March 13 & 17. Join us at Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens this March Break for a planting activity! Enter our retail space to pick out one 2.5″ tropical or succulent plant. Our staff will teach you how to transplant your selection into a trendy pot of your choosing and complete the look with decorative gravel.
ACTIVITY FEE: $8.99+tax Only pay if you are participating. Chaperones do not need to purchase a kit.Colasanti's Tropical Gardens in Kingsville, Ont. (Source: Colasanti's Tropical Gardens)
TIME:Purchase a ticket for one of our activity sessions: 11AM, 1PM, 3PM This activity takes approximately 30-45 minutes.They be offering our Planting Class for a second time, on Friday March 17th.
Colasanti’s Tropical Garden
1550 Road 3 East, Kingsville
ADVENTURE BAY WATERPARK
March 13-17, Noon – 4PM. It’s March Break, which means there’s no better time to visit Southwest Ontario’s largest indoor water park. 35,000 square feet of wet and wild excitement for the whole family. Tickets can be purchased in advance down below.
Adventure Bay Family Waterpark
401 Pitt Street W, Windsor
AREO SPORTS CAMP
March 13-17, 8:30AM-3:30PM. We’ve got your March Break plans right here! Register your kids for a full day of jumping, arts, crafts and games. Our Camps include a variety of snacks and drinks and if you don’t feel like packing a lunch, we can include that too. Register online or call us to hold your spot.
Aero Sports Trampoline Park
7654 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor
519-916-9663
BRAVA ACADEMY CAMP
March 13-17, 9AM-3PM.Our Triple Threat March Break Camp is back and our team is ready for the most FUN week full of art, dance, music and drama your kiddos could imagine! Camp sessions run from 9-3 with early drop off and late pickup available for all campers! Pizza lunch available on last day of camp! Registration is open now for ages 5-12. Head to the link in bio, or straight to our website to register your child today!
Brava Academy of Music and the Performing Arts
2591 Howard Ave, Windsor
CHIMCZUK MUSEUM MARCH BREAK ACTIVTIES
March 11-19, Regular admission rates apply. March Break is almost here and Chimczuk Museum has activities planned all week long with plenty for the whole family. Check out the list of activities below:
- Saturday, March 11: 11 a.m. – (guided craft) – Create your own pretend fire pit.
- Sunday, March 12: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – François Baby House 3D model craft.
- Tuesday, March 14: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Paper bag robin craft.
- March 15: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Leprechaun puppet craft.
- Thursday, March 16: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Four-leaf clover craft.
- Friday, March 17: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Pipe cleaner tree craft.
- Saturday, March 18: 11 a.m. – (guided craft) – Pine cone snowy owl.
- Sunday, March 19: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Paper canoe craft.
- Scavenger hunts at both the Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House all week long.
For more detailed information on Chimczuk Museum’s March Break activities, call the phone number below.
Chimczuk Museum
401 Riverside Drive W, Windsor
519-253-1812 ext. 2530
CODE NINJAS
March 13-17, Times Vary. Where do sheep go for March Break? The Baa-hamas! Where do kids who love to have fun and learn go for March Break? Code Ninjas of course! If you would like to sign your child up for one of our exciting March Break camps, please give us a call or visit our website at codeninjas.com/windsor-on-ca/camps.
Code Ninjas
1950 Lauzon Rd, Windsor
519-916-0636
LAZEE G RANCH CAMPS
March 13-17 9AM-4PM (No charge early drop-off @ 8:30). Limited Spaces! Full day Camp 9:00am-4:00pm. Includes movie time & popcorn, learn about horses, grooming horses, leading horses, feeding horses, horse games, horse care, pony ride!
Lazee G Ranch
9039 Baseline Rd, Windsor
519-735-4541
THE ART LAB CAMP
March 13-17. March Break Camp is open for booking! This is for ages 6+ and everyone brings their own lunch and water bottle. Sign up for the entire week, or just for one day. Each day has a different theme, check out the link below to explore and sign up.
The Art Lab
894 Ottawa St, Windsor
BRYERSWOOD YOUTH CAMP
March 13-17. Monday: Art, Music, Drama, Dance. Ages 4 to 13.
Tuesday: Jump into the world of Harry Potter
Wednesday: Have fun in the kitchen
Thursday: Become a scientist today with fun science experiments and then in the afternoon be a Forensic Scientist in the afternoon examining fingerprints, ink chromatography, and other crime scene features!
Friday: Learn about film making , animation and create your own animation scene.
Lunch will be provided on all days. Before and after care available.
Bryerswood Youth Camp Optimist Club
6480 Texas Rd, McGregor
MARCH INTO MARCH BREAK AT FORT MALDEN
March 13-17, 1-4PM. Fort Malden National Historic Site is inviting kids ages 6-12 to “March into March Break.” From Monday to Friday of March Break, each half day has a special theme packed with activities that will keep participants busy and active. Each day children will participate in various activities, including hands-on cooking in our 1840’s cookhouse, indoor and outdoor scavenger hunts, playing period games and making crafts.
Each afternoon, drop-off program will run from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. Fees are $10.85 per child per day, and can be paid at the Visitor Orientation Centre on the day of each program.
Call us at 519-736-5416 to reserve your child’s spot!
For more details, please send an email to fortmalden@pc.gc.ca
SKETCH CLAY + POTTERY CAMP
March 13-17, 9AM-1PM. Join Sketch for their March Break camp! To register, visit their website. More details about the camp are included below!
- – Learn the Pottery Wheel
- – Clay Hand Building
- – Surf Craft
- – Fun Group Camp Games and Activities
- – Refreshments & Healthy Snacks Provided
- – Character Building, Leadership Coaching, and more!!
Sketch Clay + Pottery
55 East Pike Creek Rd, Tecumseh
WINDSOR SELECTS BASEBALL CAMP
March 13-16, 9-11:30AM & 12-2:30PM. PLAY BALL! Come visit the Windsor Selects Baseball Club during this March Break as they have partnered with Maverick Player Development. Only 30 spots available. $250/player. Each player will receive a Windsor Selects t-shirt. For more information, email chad@maverickpd.com or call 519-996-0729.
Windsor Selects
250 Binder Crescent, Harrow
WINDSOR SPITFIRES VS. SAGINAW SPIRIT
March 15th, 7PM. Some things slow down during March Break, but others don’t stop for anything! Catch your Windsor Spitfires as they take on the Spirit as they inch closer to the post-season.
Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club
WFCU Center
8787 McHugh St, Windsor
SAND ART ARRANGEMENT ACTIVITY
March 16. Includes one square glass container, coloured sand, decorative gravel and one 2.5″ potted plant. Our team will provide spoons to assist with layering your sand colours. BONUS! One Free Petting Farm admission is included with this craft package.
ACTIVITY FEE: $14.99 +tax Only purchase a craft kit if you want to make a craft. Chaperones do not need to purchase a kit.
TIME: Make a reservation during one of our activity sessions: 11AM, 1PM, 3PM
This activity takes approximately 30-45 minutes.
Colasanti’s Tropical Garden
1550 Road 3 East, Kingsville
WINDSOR EXPRESS VS. SUDBURY FIVE
March 17, 7PM. A Friday night showdown between the Sudbury Five and your Windsor Express is the perfect way to cap off the March Break! Come out to support your Express with tickets down below.
WFCU Center
8787 McHugh Dr, Windsor
