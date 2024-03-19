'They think it’s a mortar shell': Canadian military coming to Leamington for ongoing investigation

The Canadian military is coming to Leamington for an ongoing ‘investigation’.

Deer Run Road between Mersea Road 21 and Mersea Road 19 has been closed since 11 a.m. by Essex County OPP.

Const. Steven Duguay tells CTV News a resident noticed a strange item on the road Tuesday morning and called police.

“For safety reasons, they're (officers) not approaching it (and) they've closed off the area and an explosive disposal unit from (Canadian Forces) Base Borden will be attending to collect it,” said Duguay.

Motorists can expect the rural road to remain closed “for the better part of the day”, according to Duguy.

The road closure is on the east side of Leamington, closer to Wheatley.

Duguay said they won’t proceed with a full investigation on the item until it is identified and if the military deems it could have posed a threat to the public.