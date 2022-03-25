'They’re coming': citywide speed bumps expected in Windsor soon

Speed bumps could be coming to a residential neighbourhood near you.

A policy by municipal staff on the installation of speed bumps in residential neighbourhoods across Windsor is expected by early May.

Council approved $1 million for traffic calming measures last year, including speed bumps, but they will only be approved for installation if a certain percentage of residents in a given neighbourhood sign a petition in favour.

“We've tried to put into play other tools in the toolbox to get people to slow down,” says Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis. “It's kind of unfortunate because if people just follow the rules of the road, then there would be no need to spend more money but you know, some people are not following the rules of the road and unfortunately, you have to take other measures to get people to slow down.”

Francis says speeding is among the top complaints no matter where you are in the city, saying he and several other council colleagues campaigned to find solutions. “A lot of people live in residential neighborhoods where they have children obviously and they want people to slow down.”

Residents are encouraged to start contacting their councillors now, if they think they would like to see a speed bump installed in their neighbourhood.

Francis tells CTV News he expects the policy will take several factors into consideration, including the length or width of a street, traffic volumes and Transit Windsor bus routes.

Francis says he believes the speed bumps can be installed by this summer but notes people will need to canvas their neighbourhood if they want to see traffic calming measures brought in. “I think it's good. I think it's good to see. I think it's something that residents have been asking for.”

Francis adds, “Changing the number on the sign is not going to do it when people are not following the number on the sign now, so you’ve got to change the physical makeup of the road. And the best way to do that where it actually will get drivers to slow down is a physical barrier like a speed bump.”